Tshego unimpressed with Cassper Nyovest for saying he inspired Focalistic

“If you told Riky he put someone on that man would get visibly uncomfortable. He never owned that because he knew it was also bigger than him.

Stop “putting people on” if you don’t understand it’s God who decides. Don’t take credit for his work you were just a vessel, it would’ve been another one if not you.”

Cassper released a new track titled Ooh Aah with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice earlier this month.

In the song, the rapper touches on how much of an inspiration he is to artists and mentions Focalistic as well.

Focalistic went live on Instagram, saying: “While he did inspire me, inspiration doesn't have invoice.

“There's no way I can pay you for inspiring me. Michael Jackson inspired me as well. I could pay him, but he's passed on. So if you inspired me, sharp bro, but I'm live at the Eiffel Tower now. From Pretoria to Paris. You actually supposed to be inspired by me. That will never change.”

Replying to the live Instagram video, Cassper said the song was not a diss track.

“Wasn't a diss. All I meant was that I was proud to have inspired an artist like him who is flourishing like he is. He said it himself that he was inspired by me so it was nothing new but now shit's weird now. He should've responded with a song if he wanted to take it there.”