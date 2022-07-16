'My love for you is like diarrhoea': That's how much Big Xhosa is crushing on Thembi Seete

Big Xhosa has shot his shot at actress and media personality Thembi Seete.
The rapper took to Instagram to say he couldn't help but express his love for the star.
“Hi Thembi Seete, I was wondering if you had an extra heart coz you just stole mine @thembiseete_.
“You must be a parking ticket coz you got FINE written all over you. Damn undiphandlile! Maybe I should have kept this inside me but my love for you is like diarrhoea, I just can’t keep it in. And lastly if I could rearrange the alphabets I’d put “U” and “I” together,” he wrote.
Thembi hasn't responded to the message.
Image: Instagram/Big Xhosa
In a recent episode of Downtime with Somizi, she said while her relationships have been public knowledge before, she now prefers to keep her love life private.
“There's a time where I was in a relationship and everybody knew about it ... it was on TV, magazines, newspapers. It dragged on for years and that's when I learnt ... have your life ... protect just one percent of your world, don't overshare things because you will be left with nothing. When you are on stage you give, when you are in front of the camera you give... it's such a lonely industry.”
