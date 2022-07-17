Nickelodeon has announced the first ever isiZulu SpongeBob SquarePants episode to be aired on July 14, in celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants' 36th birthday this month.
The first ever SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu episode will premiere on July 14 2022 at 2.30pm CAT, on NickToons, DStv channel 308 and repeat on Friday, July 15 at 2.30pm CAT.
The episode is dedicated to not only celebrating SpongeBob’s birthday but also teaching and celebrating isiZulu as one of the official languages in SA.
Nickelodeon says it remains dedicated to being the pioneer in the edutainment space by constantly creating innovative ways to educate while keeping young viewers entertained.
“We are thrilled to present the premiere of the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants episode in isiZulu. This is a first in Africa. This provides audiences the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the iconic world of Bikini Bottom like never before. This is one of the many steps we are taking in our commitment to being more inclusive and more localised, while celebrating Africa’s rich and colourful heritage and local languages,” said Dillon Khan, senior vice-president Nickelodeon Africa.
SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates his 36th birthday in isiZulu
Image: Supplied
For more on SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu and SpongeBob’s 36th-anniversary celebration stay tuned to NickToons, DStv Channel 308.
You can also catch the full episode on the Nickelodeon Africa Facebook page.
