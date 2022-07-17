×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates his 36th birthday in isiZulu

17 July 2022 - 08:00 By TshisaLive
AKA seen here with SpongeBob at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
AKA seen here with SpongeBob at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Supplied

Nickelodeon has announced the first ever isiZulu SpongeBob SquarePants episode to be aired on July 14, in celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants' 36th birthday this month.  

The first ever SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu episode will premiere on July 14 2022 at 2.30pm CAT, on NickToons, DStv channel 308 and repeat on Friday, July 15 at 2.30pm CAT.

The episode is dedicated to not only celebrating SpongeBob’s birthday but also teaching and celebrating isiZulu as one of the official languages in SA.

Nickelodeon says it remains dedicated to being the pioneer in the edutainment space by constantly creating innovative ways to educate while keeping young viewers entertained.

“We are thrilled to present the premiere of the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants episode in isiZulu. This is a first in Africa. This provides audiences the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the iconic world of Bikini Bottom like never before. This is one of the many steps we are taking in our commitment to being more inclusive and more localised, while celebrating Africa’s rich and colourful heritage and local languages,” said Dillon Khan, senior vice-president Nickelodeon Africa.

For more on SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu and SpongeBob’s 36th-anniversary celebration stay tuned to NickToons, DStv Channel 308.

You can also catch the full episode on the Nickelodeon Africa Facebook page.

MORE

Halala! Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

"I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly," a proud Ntando Duma said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Babes Wodumo's 'sip n' see' SpongeBob themed party for her son

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha recently hosted a "sip and see" party with their closest friends, who showered Babes and Sponge with gifts
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Halala! Sho Majozi scoops Fav African Star at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020

"World, we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you," said an excited Sho Madjozi
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Bonang Matheba silences wagging tongues with her makeup-free face amid ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | SK Khoza paints the town red in pink suit TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...