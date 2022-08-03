Ayanda Borotho speaks on the importance of healing the inner child

Ayanda has been very intentional about her healing journey and has documented many of the lessons she learnt on social media, in addition to her book and seminars.
The actress focused the spotlight on the sacredness of family and how neglecting that has a detrimental effect in society.
Triggered by a family event she attended at the weekend, Ayanda spoke candidly about how people need to get back to prioritising family.
“I was reminded of the sacredness of family and the pivotal role each member has to contribute to the wellbeing and progress of the family structure as each of us pulled together to make this 'funeral' a success. I just wanted to remind you of this: A functional family is the backbone of a thriving society. When a society is broken, it means our families are broken. It is a universal law,” she said.
“The apartheid system robbed us of so much but none as unforgivable as ripping our African families apart.
“As we chart forward to reclaim the land, let us begin at home. Claim back your families. Kunabantu abangakhulumisani and no-one has any idea why. In the end, when we are much older, we realise ayikho into ebangwayo. But by then, so much time has been lost. Let us not normalise broken families. Let us normalise healthy, thriving and supportive families,” she said.
Actress Ayanda Borotho has shared her journey to healing.
Taking to her Instagram, the former Isibaya actress spoke about how she was approaching the new month, which she dubbed a month of rebirth.
“There can be no rebirth without healing. Healing (after the burning season) is a return to complete, infinite, unconditional love and divine order.
“As we enter this season, may we be intentional about healing the childhood wounds that stagnate our growth. The wounds that hinder us because the promise of infinite, pure and unconditional love for us as children was broken and the divine order of the inner child disrupted. Sakhubeka. If we didn't love the inner child, we best believe we will detest the manifest adult.
“I'm on a journey to heal my ‘father wound’. Sometimes I wonder if it will ever heal. But I am committed to the journey. No day is the same. Some better than others but in my healing, I have surrendered to vulnerability. It is where I have found strength. And I know in my healing, I will find my power again.”
