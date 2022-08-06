Elana Afrika launches ‘Boardroom Besties’, a podcast on inspirational women

Award-winning radio and TV host Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp launched her new podcast, Boardroom Besties — “a podcast about women who inspire us” — on August 3.

Coinciding with Women’s Month in SA, the podcast is meant to create a safe space for women by women to share ideas and empower one another.

“I’m launching this podcast to motivate women. I told myself what I would want my daughters to experience and who I’d want them to meet professionally. Those are the types of women I’m interviewing for the series.”

No stranger to podcasting, Elana has also owned, produced and presented SA’s number-one parenting podcast since 2016.

“Parent + Baby Brunch is all about helping parents. Now, in tandem with that, we can also help women at work with Boardroom Besties. With Boardroom Besties I want to motivate all women to be recognised and feel valuable.”

Listen to the first episode of Boardroom Besties here.

A highly sought after master of ceremonies, Elana is in high demand as an event host, conference facilitator and keynote speaker. Her recent clients include Mercedes-Benz SA, Momentum, Spar, Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank, Outsurance, Laureus Awards and many more.

A doting mom, Elana is the mother of two young daughters and manages ballet recitals and after-school hockey while presenting one of the country’s most-listened-to midmorning radio shows on Jacaranda FM. Her relationship with her listeners is sincere and intimate as she broadcasts across the pulse of SA, including Gauteng as well as KZN, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and Free State, Monday to Friday.