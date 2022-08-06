×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Elana Afrika launches ‘Boardroom Besties’, a podcast on inspirational women

06 August 2022 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is launching a podcast.
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is launching a podcast.
Image: SUPPLIED

Award-winning radio and TV host Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp launched her new podcast, Boardroom Besties — “a podcast about women who inspire us” — on August 3.

Coinciding with Women’s Month in SA, the podcast is meant to create a safe space for women by women to share ideas and empower one another.

“I’m launching this podcast to motivate women. I told myself what I would want my daughters to experience and who I’d want them to meet professionally. Those are the types of women I’m interviewing for the series.”

No stranger to podcasting, Elana has also owned, produced and presented SA’s number-one parenting podcast since 2016.

Parent + Baby Brunch is all about helping parents. Now, in tandem with that, we can also help women at work with Boardroom Besties. With Boardroom Besties I want to motivate all women to be recognised and feel valuable.”

Listen to the first episode of Boardroom Besties here.

A highly sought after master of ceremonies, Elana is in high demand as an event host, conference facilitator and keynote speaker. Her recent clients include Mercedes-Benz SA, Momentum, Spar, Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank, Outsurance, Laureus Awards and many more. 

A doting mom, Elana is the mother of two young daughters and manages ballet recitals and after-school hockey while presenting one of the country’s most-listened-to midmorning radio shows on Jacaranda FM. Her relationship with her listeners is sincere and intimate as she broadcasts across the pulse of SA, including Gauteng as well as KZN, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and Free State, Monday to Friday.

WATCH| Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp's singing skills will improve your morning

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has the voice and amazing piano skills
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has replaced Katlego Maboe in OUTsurance ads

Actress and media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has become the face of OUTsurance’s short-term insurance advertisements, replacing Katlego ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

How SA's celeb moms are navigating life in lockdown

Basetsana Kumalo is one of several well-known mothers taking an innovative approach to stimulate their broods and inspire others while housebound
Lifestyle
2 years ago

'Blessed' Elana Afrika expecting her second child

TV personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has announced that she is pregnant with her and hubby Ian's second child together. The couple both took to ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Abuse claims and wanting 50% of Somizi's estate — Top 5 quotes from Mohale's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I feel brand new': Zola 7 says he's back and feeling better than ever TshisaLIVE
  3. Gogo Skhotheni talks about 'love potions', polyandry and being 'hated' TshisaLIVE
  4. Letoya Makhene talks about 'disappointing' ubungoma TV shows TshisaLIVE
  5. Worth every second of pain! 'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson shows off her 'new' body TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...