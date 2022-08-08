×

TshisaLIVE

‘It’s been a year’ — Robot Boii and others remember Mpura, Killer Kau

08 August 2022 - 14:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Killer Kau and Mpura died in a tragic accident.
Image: Instagram/ Killer Kau/ Mpura

A year since the passing of amapiano stars and DJs Killer Kau, Mpura, The Voice, Thando Tot and Thando TD, who all died in a tragic accident in Rustenburg, fans, friends and family members remembered the late stars. 

The stars died on August 7 last year in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate.

Their lives were celebrated with an event in their honour called "The Big Five Link Up"  with a convoy on the road where they died, followed by a refreshing of their flowers and pictures and a prayer ceremony before they headed to Westpark Cemetery and Nasrec Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where they were laid to rest, and later a party in Pimville.

Killer Kau's manager Mpho Makua, who is one of the organisers, told TshisaLIVE the event was an initiative to help the families as they would receive all the proceeds.

“We've been trying to do something for the families because August 7 marks  one year since their passing. Have a day that celebrates the guys and the work they've done for the culture.

“We wanted to do something for the families because we understand some of the guys were breadwinners.”

Robot Boii was among the many who took to his social media timeline in remembrance of the late stars.

“It's been a year,” he captioned his post.

See some Twitter posts below:

