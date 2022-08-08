Though the optics of her vacations are right in line with her “aspirations” to be a kept woman, Mihlali works hard for her soft life.
Last month, taking to her Twitter timeline, the make-up artist set tongues wagging when she shared with her followers that she wants to a be a stay-at-home, “kept” woman.
“I want to quit my job and focus on catering to my man,” Mihlali tweeted.
This of course saw her trend on Twitter.
Mihlali is a regular on the trends list and one of her latest splashes was due to music exec Nota Baloyi calling her names.
She's been romantically linked to millionaire businessman Leeroy Sidambe, who was married to Mary-Jane Sidambe. However, their alleged relationship remains unverified. The pair have neither confirmed nor denied their union, even though more stories of them together have popped up since the rumours went viral. The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, most recently at the Durban July.
Tweeting from her vacation, Mihlali has since slammed trolls making it hard for her to take pictures with male fans.
“Now I must say no to men when they ask me for pictures because nizothi (y'all will say) I've slept with them. Bored sana,” she wrote.
See her tweets below:
SNAPS | Hot body, bubbles & yachts! Inside Mihlali Ndamase’s Mauritius vacation
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
Influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase is on holiday looking all sorts of fine!
Taking a break from SA's winter — and probably it's troll-filled Twitter — Mihlali flew to the picturesque island of Mauritius to live her best #SoftLife goals.
From gorgeous views to relaxing yacht rides, Mihlali has been serving her fans content from her trip, where her island fashion has been the centre of attraction.
Anything from white bikinis to a flowing red silk dress, Mihlali has been serving look honey.
Check out some of the snaps below:
Though the optics of her vacations are right in line with her “aspirations” to be a kept woman, Mihlali works hard for her soft life.
Last month, taking to her Twitter timeline, the make-up artist set tongues wagging when she shared with her followers that she wants to a be a stay-at-home, “kept” woman.
“I want to quit my job and focus on catering to my man,” Mihlali tweeted.
This of course saw her trend on Twitter.
Mihlali is a regular on the trends list and one of her latest splashes was due to music exec Nota Baloyi calling her names.
She's been romantically linked to millionaire businessman Leeroy Sidambe, who was married to Mary-Jane Sidambe. However, their alleged relationship remains unverified. The pair have neither confirmed nor denied their union, even though more stories of them together have popped up since the rumours went viral. The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, most recently at the Durban July.
Tweeting from her vacation, Mihlali has since slammed trolls making it hard for her to take pictures with male fans.
“Now I must say no to men when they ask me for pictures because nizothi (y'all will say) I've slept with them. Bored sana,” she wrote.
See her tweets below:
READ MORE:
‘OK'salayo’ — Mihlali Ndamase reacts to mixed reactions to her 'Generations' cameo
Mihlali Ndamase reacts to tweeps slamming her for posting Bonang
Three reasons Ntsiki Mazwai says sangomas must be held accountable
Nicolette Mashile on financial lessons she learnt from women in her life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos