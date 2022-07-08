×

TshisaLIVE

‘I want to quit my job’ — Mihlali Ndamase wants to be a ‘kept woman’

08 July 2022 - 13:35 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo

YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is ready be a kept woman. 

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the make-up artist set tongues wagging when she shared with her followers that she wants to a be a stay at home kept woman.

"I want to quit my job and focus on catering to my man," Mihlali randomly tweeted.

Mihlali has had her fair share of charting the Twitter trends list in the past few  weeks with topics ranging from her union with the man she is reportedly seeing to music exec Nota Baloyi calling her names.

She's been romantically linked to businessman millionaire Leeroy Sidambe, who was reportedly  married to Mary-Jane Sidambe. However, their alleged relationship remains unverified.

The pair have neither confirmed nor denied their union, even though more stories of them together have popped up since the rumours went viral. The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, most recently at the Durban July .

The vlogger had Twitter in a frenzy a year ago when she hosted rapper Boity Thulo on her YouTube channel, and after the pair had cocktails and shots, they started spilling tea that saw Mihlali reveal she received R50k a month as a girlfriend allowance.

A few minutes into their convo, Boity asked Mihlali what is the highest amount of money she's received from a man she was dating.

“Many moons ago, I once had a girlfriend allowance and shame it was cute. He used to give me R50k a month. I was so happy,” Mihlali said.

Boity said she's never had a girlfriend allowance. Instead, she said she always got what she wanted from the guys she was dating.

