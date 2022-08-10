×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma’ - Sithelo Shozi shows off ‘new’ hot body

10 August 2022 - 13:28
Joy Mphande Journalist
Sithelo Shozi reveals her new body after undergoing procedures in Turkey.
Sithelo Shozi reveals her new body after undergoing procedures in Turkey.
Image: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi via Nkanyiso Nqhome

CAUTION THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NUDE IMAGES.

Sithelo Shozi has revealed she got a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction.

The socialite and DJ took to her Instagram stories sharing graphic before-and-after pictures of her transformation on Wednesday, after being discharged from The Clinique Istanbul in Turkey.

As a mother of three — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, Sithelo said this was the best reward she could give herself.

“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover, it’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself.” se wrote. 

Sithelo revealed that she had gone on a strict diet to undergo the procedure and said she specifically targeted her "hip dips".

“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeout’s, I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat for the procedure I wanted. My hip dips must’ve been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape.”

Sithelo said she would share more of her experience with her fans.

See the before and after pictures below:

Sithelo Shozi's Instagram story.
Sithelo Shozi's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi
Sithelo Shozi's Instagram story.
Sithelo Shozi's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi

Reacting to her post, tweeps congratulated her on being transparent about her procedure. 

See some of the Twitter posts below:

Eva Modika, who also had R65,000 worth of Brazilian butt lift and liposuction done at the same clinic in April this year, has spoke candidly about having "more confidence in her new body".  

“It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she told TshisaLIVE.

The Diamond and Dolls star said after realising that people struggle to get the right doctors, she chose to share her journey.

“There are many people who have had failed or botched procedures and are afraid to speak about it. I want others to learn from my mistakes and to be aware of the risks that come with choosing surgery.

“I wouldn’t want someone go through the same mistakes I had, so it is better to help, and it makes me sleep good at night knowing I helped someone out there.”

'I stand in my truth' — Sithelo Shozi thanks SA for support amid abuse allegations

"Nobody really prepares you for the backlash," Sithelo said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Sithelo Shozi dedicates August to raising awareness about GBV

"I've just partnered up with a few organisations and I'm so excited to make the change we all wish to see," said the DJ.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sithelo Shozi on her passion for motherhood and building a legacy for her children

" I created this as a legacy for all children" - says Sithelo on launching her high-end apparel for children.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Sithelo Shozi talks marriage and why it isn’t her ‘ultimate goal’

“I've never been one of those who aspire or feel like marriage is the ultimate goal."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thapelo Mokoena’s wife opens up about raising a child with a speech impediment TshisaLIVE
  2. Moja Love, Mzansi Magic explain why they give sangoma shows the spotlight TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Six hard-hitting quotes from Katlego Maboe’s emotional tell-all TshisaLIVE
  4. Letoya Makhene talks about 'disappointing' ubungoma TV shows TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps reacts to Jub Jub’s alleged girlfriend who he has reportedly been with ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists