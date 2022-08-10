CAUTION THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NUDE IMAGES.
Sithelo Shozi has revealed she got a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction.
The socialite and DJ took to her Instagram stories sharing graphic before-and-after pictures of her transformation on Wednesday, after being discharged from The Clinique Istanbul in Turkey.
As a mother of three — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, Sithelo said this was the best reward she could give herself.
“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover, it’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself.” se wrote.
Sithelo revealed that she had gone on a strict diet to undergo the procedure and said she specifically targeted her "hip dips".
“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeout’s, I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat for the procedure I wanted. My hip dips must’ve been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape.”
Sithelo said she would share more of her experience with her fans.
See the before and after pictures below:
‘I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma’ - Sithelo Shozi shows off ‘new’ hot body
Image: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi via Nkanyiso Nqhome
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi
Reacting to her post, tweeps congratulated her on being transparent about her procedure.
See some of the Twitter posts below:
Eva Modika, who also had R65,000 worth of Brazilian butt lift and liposuction done at the same clinic in April this year, has spoke candidly about having "more confidence in her new body".
“It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she told TshisaLIVE.
The Diamond and Dolls star said after realising that people struggle to get the right doctors, she chose to share her journey.
“There are many people who have had failed or botched procedures and are afraid to speak about it. I want others to learn from my mistakes and to be aware of the risks that come with choosing surgery.
“I wouldn’t want someone go through the same mistakes I had, so it is better to help, and it makes me sleep good at night knowing I helped someone out there.”
