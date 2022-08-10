‘This marriage is it for me’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube pours his heart out

Having tried and failed at marriage previously, veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has gone into his second try with a new approach and a renewed sense of love.
Sello, who has been visibly happy with his new wife Pearl, took to Instagram on Monday to gush over his wife and explain why this marriage will stand the test of time.
“I made that decision the day I went to pay lobola when I said to my delegation, please don't negotiate any amount with the family. Whatever they want, please tell them I will pay it because there is no ways you can put a price on a person who practically saved your career and your life.
“This marriage is it for me. My task is in helping my wife realise the same goal. I'm constantly making sure I'm worthy of her love and she has the validation to trust she is the one for me. I can't imagine my life without her, that's how much I love this woman. She is the woman my parents prayed I would marry one day,” a smitten Sello wrote.
The actor said it has taken more than half his lifetime to find Pearl, and he would do everything in his power to keep her happy.
“It took me 40 years to find her and, God willing, I plan on giving her the best 40 years of life. We will be going to collect our Sassa money together.”
Read the full post below:
Image: Instagram/Pearl Mbewe
This is Sello's second try at marriage after divorcing his wife of eight months Palesa Mboweni, in 2015.
Earlier this year he penned a note to those giving love a second chance, like himself.
“If our loves gives the next hope then all we have to do is preach the gospel that God's love is for us all. Little did I know my heart will find a home at the tender age of 60, that a few month later I would be engaged and married officially within 12 months,
“Even if they had written you off from your many failures careerwise and failed relationships or marriages, the bottom-line is God is in control. Don't give up on yourself. We turn to be our own worst enemies by paying unnecessary attention to what people do and say,” he wrote.
