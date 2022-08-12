Ayanda Thabethe dishes on epic new The Home Channel lifestyle show ‘Afrimaxx’

Ayanda Thabethe has promised viewers they will be inspired when she hosts SA's latest and hottest lifestyle magazine show, Afrimaxx.
The Home Channel, DStv channel 176, has partnered with giant German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to launch the exciting pan-African production showcasing fascinating art and culture from all over the continent.
The show was filmed in several countries, including SA, Mauritius, Malawi, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Namibia, Congo and Botswana, over the over the past six months.
It showcases up-and-coming artists and cultural figures from the worlds of design, music, architecture and gastronomy.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ayanda said the show wants to change the way the world sees Africa and its creatives.
“I really like that it celebrates all aspects of Africa. The world is always fed one view of the continent. This show moves away from that one-dimensional narrative to show the beauty, creativity and diversity of Africa.
“We have so much to offer as a continent and are pushing boundaries in the creative space”.
She said viewers will be left inspired.
“Viewers can expect a lot of creativity. They will be inspired and motivated to push the boundaries of their own creativity. They will see how much Africa has to offer in music, dance and the arts.”
Vernon Matzopoulos, head of Arena Broadcast, said the show was a “breakthrough moment” for the broadcaster.
“It is a powerful antidote to the usual narrative of war, coups and famine. It’s a showcase of the amazing richness of African creativity across design, décor, fashion, art, music and food. And a celebration of the young men and women who are starting to take their rightful place on the world stage.”
The Home Channel, Business Day TV and Ignition are owned by Arena Holdings, which also owns the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Business Day, BusinessLIVE, The Herald, HeraldLIVE, Daily Dispatch, DispatchLIVE, Sowetan and SowetanLIVE, among others.
Ayanda Thabethe dishes on epic new The Home Channel lifestyle show ‘Afrimaxx’
The Home Channel has partnered with giant German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to launch the exciting pan-African production showcasing fascinating art and culture from across the continent
Image: Kyle Zeeman
