A decade after Marikana mineworkers embarked on a strike that ended in tragedy, an award-winning theatre production about the massacre returns to stage.
In August 2012, 34 mineworkers were shot by police in Marikana, North West, during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions. It was one of the biggest massacres in SA history, with some comparing it to Sharpeville in 1960.
Marikana - The Musical, written and directed by multiple award-winning playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi, is an adaptation of the book We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story written by Sunday Times senior investigative reporter Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki.
The multi Naledi Theatre Award-winning production was on a four-year hiatus, but has returned to the stage at the SA State Theatre until August 28.
A massacre remembered: Award-winning Marikana musical returns to stage
Image: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
TL;DR: Award-winning Marikana musical returns to stage
A decade after Marikana mineworkers embarked on a strike that ended in tragedy, an award-winning theatre production about the massacre returns to stage.
In August 2012, 34 mineworkers were shot by police in Marikana, North West, during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions. It was one of the biggest massacres in SA history, with some comparing it to Sharpeville in 1960.
Marikana - The Musical, written and directed by multiple award-winning playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi, is an adaptation of the book We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story written by Sunday Times senior investigative reporter Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki.
The multi Naledi Theatre Award-winning production was on a four-year hiatus, but has returned to the stage at the SA State Theatre until August 28.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin
It is led by a 40-member cast, including Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, Aubrey Poo, Siyasanga Papu, Emma Mmekwa, Mpho “Mckenzie” Matome and a 13-piece band.
Tickets are available from R80 to R150 on Webtickets.
Sekhabi told Sunday Times previously the production shines a light on South Africa and its people as a nation.
“Twenty years into SA’s constitutional democracy, how can we say we are a peaceful, tolerant society if we can lose so many lives at our own hands?”
READ MORE:
Marikana the musical hits the stage
IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later, still no closure
The Marikana albatross around our neck smells worse every passing year
Events that led to Marikana bloodbath
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos