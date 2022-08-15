×

TshisaLIVE

A massacre remembered: Award-winning Marikana musical returns to stage

15 August 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
'Marikana - The Musical' is an adaptation by Aubrey Sekhabi of the novel 'We Are Going To Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story'.
Image: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

TL;DR: Award-winning Marikana musical returns to stage

A decade after Marikana mineworkers embarked on a strike that ended in tragedy, an award-winning theatre production about the massacre returns to stage.

In August 2012, 34 mineworkers were shot by police in Marikana, North West, during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions. It was one of the biggest massacres in SA history, with some comparing it to Sharpeville in 1960.

Marikana - The Musical, written and directed by multiple award-winning playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi, is an adaptation of the book We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story written by Sunday Times senior investigative reporter Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki.

The multi Naledi Theatre Award-winning production was on a four-year hiatus, but has returned to the stage at the SA State Theatre until August 28.

Marikana strikers were demanding improved wages and living conditions at the Lonmin mine.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

It is led by a 40-member cast, including Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, Aubrey Poo, Siyasanga Papu, Emma Mmekwa, Mpho “Mckenzie” Matome and a 13-piece band.

Tickets are available from R80 to R150 on Webtickets.

Sekhabi told Sunday Times previously the production shines a light on South Africa and its people as a nation.

“Twenty years into SA’s constitutional democracy, how can we say we are a peaceful, tolerant society if we can lose so many lives at our own hands?”

