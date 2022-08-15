In a statement, the SABC announced the show is coming back for season 21. This would however be the last season of the show.
“At its inception, Motswako created a much needed influential and inspirational space to actively engage a wide spectrum of issues that directly concerned SA women, such as HIV/Aids, gender equality, rape and gender-biased violence. Combined with lighthearted infotainment on art, beauty and fashion, the show captured a contemporary celebration of women from all corners of our nation.
“SABC2 is immensely proud of the road that Motswako has paved over 21 seasons. To Carol and her amazing team of creatives and wonderful presenters, thank you for giving so many female voices a platform to be heard and seen, highlighting the plight of many, while reflecting a shared unscripted reality,” said Gerhard Pretorius, SABC2 head of channel.”
Carol Bouwer sad to bid 'Motswako' farewell — the show was canned after 21 seasons
“My favourite talk show says goodbye.”
Image: Instagram/ Carol Bouwer
Media mogul and businesswoman Carol Bouwer has started the official countdown to the end of the road for SABC2's talk show Motswako.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently the executive producer of the show said she was bidding a tearful farewell to Motswako.
“15 days to perhaps a tearful yet grateful goodbye to all the women who have held my hand through this journey. My favourite talk show says goodbye with a three-month season, so please tune your dial to SABC2 every Thursday at 20:30 starting 25/08/22. Do help us end 21 seasons of pure dedication in style. Motswako has had many hosts over the years who will host this season.”
In her mentions former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula said Motswako had inspired her to become a presenter.
“A talk show that paved the way for many of us to aspire to be all that we imagine to be on SA TV screens. An incredible nod and congratulations on it all auntie Carol,” she wrote.
