TshisaLIVE

EFF and Nathi Mthethwa pay tribute to 'musical and cultural pioneer' Magesh

16 August 2022 - 07:00
Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's death sent shock wave across Mzansi
Image: MOHAU MOFOKENG/ SOWETAN

The EFF and arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa have joined in the tributes to late TKZee star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.

The late kwaito legend died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure.

His family requested privacy as they deal with his passing. “All details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course,” they said.

Mthethwa said Magesh will "forever be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer who used his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the youth of the postapartheid era".

“His contribution to the arts will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

The EFF sent its condolences to Magesh's family, friends and fans.

“Magesh was a member of the legendary kwaito band TKZee that gave us hits, built a youth culture of arts and won numerous awards. May his soul rest in peace,” said the party.

The DA also paid tribute.

“SA has lost yet another talented individual. We send our heartfelt condolences to Magesh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

READ MORE:

TKZee legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala,” read the statement.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

'His contribution will never be forgotten' — SA mourns TKZee's Magesh

"Your voice in the music will always make us happy, and that's a sign of life well lived."
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

SA’s most popular car name is ...

Dialdirect survey finds 44% of South Africans have nicknamed their vehicles.
Motoring
1 year ago
