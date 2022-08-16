Sizwe Dhlomo says the universe still owes Thandiswa Mazwai more rewards
Sizwe Dhlomo believes singer Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai deserves more than what she has got so far.
Taking to his timeline recently he said the multitalented singer who has been in the industry for more than two decades.
“As good as the universe has been to her, I feel like it still owes Thandiswa more rewards for her talents,” tweeted Sizwe.
Her music is often deeply political, with compositions that include traditional Xhosa rhythms, mbaqanga, reggae, kwaito, funk and jazz. She has collaborated with various artists, including Paul Simon, Hugh Masekela, Stimela and Busi Mhlongo.
The veteran musician is mourning the loss of her former manager Chris Syern, whom she described in a lengthy heartfelt post as someone she could count on no matter what.
“He was just that guy. Wherever I was in the world, being a bratty young artist, Chris was always a couple of steps behind making sure I was covered. He managed us as Bongo Maffin from 1999, and began managing me 2004 when I released my first solo album, Zabalaza. Also managed Judith Sephuma, Jimmy Dludlu (and many more). Took many artists like Simphiwe Dana on tour as well as many other African acts.
“Later he moved to Mali to concentrate on managing utat’uSalif Keita. We had had a falling out & gone our separate ways but for many years he remained accessible when I needed him. We fought ferociously as I grew older and saw things I couldn’t abide but Chris was a great supporter of my career. This year he set up our summer tour to the US in June-July as well as managing my process with getting the legendary Meshell Ndegeocello on my upcoming album. We were due to go to Mali to record with ubab’uSalif this august. #ripchrissyren,” read the post.