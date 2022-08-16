Sizwe Dhlomo says the universe still owes Thandiswa Mazwai more rewards

Sizwe Dhlomo believes singer Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai deserves more than what she has got so far.

Taking to his timeline recently he said the multitalented singer who has been in the industry for more than two decades.

“As good as the universe has been to her, I feel like it still owes Thandiswa more rewards for her talents,” tweeted Sizwe.

Her music is often deeply political, with compositions that include traditional Xhosa rhythms, mbaqanga, reggae, kwaito, funk and jazz. She has collaborated with various artists, including Paul Simon, Hugh Masekela, Stimela and Busi Mhlongo.