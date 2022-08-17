His friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen took to her Facebook timeline on Monday to share a snap of the broadcaster in high spirits.
Jeremy Mansfield mourns his mom, who died on his birthday
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Herman Verwey
Jeremy Mansfield is mourning his mother who died on his birthday.
He posted on his Facebook timeline that his birthday celebration was a surprise party the day before and his special day was a bit of a “whirlwind birthday”.
He shared a snap of his mother.
“Phew, a bit of a whirlwind birthday. Kari convinced my sister, brother-in-law and cousin Shante to fly from the EC and join us ... for a surprise birthday party I knew nothing about. Party for about 100 ... only to wake up this morning and find out on my real birthday that my mom had passed away at 5am. The sisters at the frail care centre said mom was a legend and they [used] to love hearing her voice coming down the passage with her walker. Up to her last days she knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Rest in peace with your husband Pete and your two son’s Charlie and Steve.”
Image: Facebook/ Jeremy Mansfield
