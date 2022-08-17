SA musician Jonathan Butler wants people to speak up about racism after he felt racially profiled at the Goose & Gander restaurant in California in the US.
The singer and guitarist took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday to recall his experience at the eatery, claiming the manager followed him to his car after he paid the bill, questioning him about whether he had tipped the waiter who served him.
“I have never been followed out of a restaurant in my life. He showed so much lack of respect for me and all of us who ate at the restaurant. I don’t think he’ll do that to a white person, but he did that to me,
“We took care of our server, very well. We gave them a lot of money. I don't think he'd do that to a white person, but he did that to me It's offensive, it's highly disturbing to me.” he said.
Jonathan said he confronted the manager about offending him but he gave no response.
He urged his followers to speak up against any kind of racism.
“When you see something like this happening to someone, speak up. Talk about it, have a conversation about it. This has got to stop, this whole racist division.”
SA singer Jonathan Butler says he was ‘racially profiled’ at US restaurant
Image: Instagram/ Jonathan Butler
SA musician Jonathan Butler wants people to speak up about racism after he felt racially profiled at the Goose & Gander restaurant in California in the US.
The singer and guitarist took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday to recall his experience at the eatery, claiming the manager followed him to his car after he paid the bill, questioning him about whether he had tipped the waiter who served him.
“I have never been followed out of a restaurant in my life. He showed so much lack of respect for me and all of us who ate at the restaurant. I don’t think he’ll do that to a white person, but he did that to me,
“We took care of our server, very well. We gave them a lot of money. I don't think he'd do that to a white person, but he did that to me It's offensive, it's highly disturbing to me.” he said.
Jonathan said he confronted the manager about offending him but he gave no response.
He urged his followers to speak up against any kind of racism.
“When you see something like this happening to someone, speak up. Talk about it, have a conversation about it. This has got to stop, this whole racist division.”
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Goose & Gander were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the viral video
‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen
Lebo Mashile defends Lizzo amid racist and sexist abuse
Mzansi celebs react to eNCA’s alleged racist mask video
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos