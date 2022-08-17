×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SA singer Jonathan Butler says he was ‘racially profiled’ at US restaurant

17 August 2022 - 12:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Jazz musician Jonathan Butler speaks up on racism.
Jazz musician Jonathan Butler speaks up on racism.
Image: Instagram/ Jonathan Butler

SA musician Jonathan Butler wants people to speak up about racism after he felt racially profiled at the Goose & Gander restaurant in California in the US.

The singer and guitarist took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday to recall his experience at the eatery, claiming the manager followed him to his car after he paid the bill, questioning him about whether he had tipped the waiter who served him.

“I have never been followed out of a restaurant in my life. He showed so much lack of respect for me and all of us who ate at the restaurant. I don’t think he’ll do that to a white person, but he did that to me,

“We took care of our server, very well. We gave them a lot of money. I don't think he'd do that to a white person, but he did that to me  It's offensive, it's highly disturbing to me.” he said.

Jonathan said he confronted the manager about offending him but he gave no response.

He urged his followers to speak up against any kind of racism.

“When you see something like this happening to someone, speak up. Talk about it, have a conversation about it. This has got to stop, this whole racist division.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Goose & Gander were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the viral video

"Following a full investigation on-site and off-site we found no evidence of said allegation. We wish the actor a speedy recovery," said the resort's ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

"We are not going to negotiate with racists any more. P**s off!"
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Lebo Mashile defends Lizzo amid racist and sexist abuse

"I hope she lives and works forever" said Lebo on Lizzo.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Mzansi celebs react to eNCA’s alleged racist mask video

"White supremacy looks like this. It is institutionalised," said Unathi Nkayi.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  3. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Bonang would've been in her third dress by now' — Tweeps 'frustrated' by Anele ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...