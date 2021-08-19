Lebo Mashile defends Lizzo amid racist and sexist abuse

Poet and actress Lebo Mashile says that people hate Lizzo because she is unapologetic about who she is, and hopes to see her push past the negativity she has been experiencing recently.

In an emotional Instagram Live video a few days ago, Lizzo was seen and heard talking about the response she has received since the release of her new single Rumours.

The American star said she had experienced racism, sexism and hurtful sentiments from some on social media.