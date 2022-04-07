Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the viral video

Limpopo resort Zebula Lodge has responded to SK Khoza's claims suggesting that his aggressive viral video was a response to a racial slur hurled by one of its employees.

According to Sunday World, the incident that went viral happened at Zebula Lodge in Limpopo where SK was on holiday with friends. The actor told the Sunday paper during an interview the altercation was sparked by a racist incident.

“I was away with friends in Mpumalanga and the white man you see in the video was racist towards me, so I retaliated. He called me by the ‘K’ word,” SK told the publication.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the lodge's marketing manager Marthinus Duckitt said they were trying to remove him from the premises as he posed a danger to their guests.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance. After an incident on Saturday we asked a guest demonstrating disruptive behaviour to leave the hotel premises.”

Addressing the claims that any of their employees were racist towards the actor, Duckitt said the company found no evidence for his allegations after doing a full investigation of the matter.