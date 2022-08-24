‘I started this whole sh*t’ — Cassper wants props for 'reviving' hip-hop

Rapper Cassper Nyovest wants people to fall in line and clap for him for starting the current rise and popularity of freestyle in the rap game.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday he told a follower he better fall in line because he was telling him to not say on rapper Duncan's artwork.
Duncan is also set to drop his track Umgcwabo on Friday.
“I started this whole sh*t. I am in charge! OK! Fall in line,” he tweeted.
On his Twitter timeline last week the rapper encouraged other hip-hop artists to make “real” hip-hop.
“We can't be all making the same music y'all. Open up the market, create new styles and avenues. We also can't all be making music for 14-year-olds. We need that real! Hip Hop! Where y'all at???” he wrote.
K.O has also dropped his track titled Omegafreestyle in response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track.
Amid all of that he took to his Twitter timeline to give kudos to Big Zulu for stirring things up.
“Big Zulu brought back all the excitement SA hip-hop was in dire need of. Respect that man,” tweeted K.O.”
Cassper dropped his own single Put Your hands Up last week Friday and before it dropped he tweeted a disclaimer.
“I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting, but it's where I'm at creatively. It's the s**t I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone. “It's what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next one.”
