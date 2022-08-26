Pearl Thusi has weighed in on the state of hip-hop in Mzansi and the artists she feels have been taking the lead in the music industry.
The actress took to her Twitter timeline on Wednesday, singing Blxckie's praises for the impact he's made, also mentioning Anatii and DJ Maphorisa.
“Blxckie punishes in any genre for me. His talent is unbelievable. The most versatile artist in the industry right now. His writing, voice and musicality know no bounds. Blxckie, Maphorisa and Anatii are the only ones I can think of right now in that league ... Who else?”
Pearl said her opinion was based on her observation when hosting events, saying artists had to learn from those who have effortlessly adjusted to the changes that have been happening in the music industry.
“I go out a lot — SA and US hip-hop don’t have the impact it used to — it’s obvious to people who go out often. I host a lot of gigs. Piano and Afro beats have had more impact lately in the streets and online conversation.
“Artists can evolve and adjust to the times while maintaining their core values, which is some[thing] Cassper [Nyovest] does very well.”
Take a look at the posts below:
'Blxckie punishes in any genre for me' — Pearl Thusi on who's taking the lead in SA music
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi
Take a look at the posts below:
