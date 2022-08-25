Singer and songwriter Moneoa Moshesh says she prays for the soul of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
‘I believe death is only physical’ — Moneoa remembers Uyinene Mrwetyana
Image: Instagram/Moneoa Moshesh
Singer and songwriter Moneoa Moshesh says she prays for the soul of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The University of Cape Town student was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha in August 2019.
Responding to a Women For Change Instagram post about Uyinene, Moneoa said she was in her thoughts when she was in Cape Town.
“The last time I was in Cape Town I thought about her so much. When I was at the beach, I reflected on her last posts there. I believe death is only physical. I pray her soul is happy and at peace.”
The NPO posted a clip of Uyinene and said the struggle against gender-based violence (GBV) in Mzansi was ongoing.
“Uyinene, 19, was brutally r*ped and murdered on 24 August 2019 in a post office in Cape Town. Three years later, nothing changed. We have lost thousands of other sisters at the hands of men. Nene, we miss you so much. We are still fighting for you and all our sisters who left us too early. We are not giving up.”
In their mentions, women said GBV is heartbreaking.
“This is so heartbreaking, the fact that these horrible things are still happening ... I have no words.”
Her murder sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests against GBV.
Luyanda Botha, the man found guilty of her rape and murder, was handed three life sentences. He was also given five years for defeating the ends of justice.
He will serve 25 years before he can be considered for release on parole.
