'Cyril hates us' — Pearl Thusi unimpressed with Ramaphosa's energy plan

Pearl Thusi is convinced President Cyril Ramaphosa hates the citizens of Mzansi.
This after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday unveiling the government’s plan to “fix Eskom and improve its existing fleet of power stations”.
In his speech, the president said Eskom would construct solar and battery storage projects at Komati, Majuba, Lethabo and several other power stations, while also embarking a drive to recruit skilled personnel.
“We are cutting red tape that has made it difficult for Eskom to buy [the necessary equipment] for repairs,” Ramaphosa said.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi
WATCH | Ramaphosa unveils 'big' energy plan
Pearl’s fans know she hardly holds back on sharing her opinions no matter how unpopular they may be.
The actress, clearly unimpressed by his address, took to her Twitter timeline on Tuesday to tweet “Cyril hates us.”
Kaya 959 presenter Sizwe Dhlomo also reacted to Ramaphosa’s speech.
The media personality asked EFF leader Julius Malema to intervene.
“My man really told us to buy solar? SMH. Julius Malema, handle this man, please!” he wrote.
