It was a day of tears, pure joy and celebration as Ntombee Mzolo (née Ngcobo) recently gathered with close family members to celebrate the unveiling of her late daughter's tombstone.
The media personality's daughter Linile died on September 17 2021 in a car accident. She was three years old.
Ntombee took to her timeline recently, sharing snaps from the event.
“Angel Dunamis and Angel Linile's unveiling was nothing short of amazing. Thank you Lord for bringing us this far and making it all possible. Continue to rest in peace, my angels. We love you,” she said.
SNAPS | 'Continue to rest' — Inside Ntombee's late daughter's tombstone unveiling
Image: Instagram/Ntombee Mzolo
It was a day of tears, pure joy and celebration as Ntombee Mzolo (née Ngcobo) recently gathered with close family members to celebrate the unveiling of her late daughter's tombstone.
The media personality's daughter Linile died on September 17 2021 in a car accident. She was three years old.
Ntombee took to her timeline recently, sharing snaps from the event.
“Angel Dunamis and Angel Linile's unveiling was nothing short of amazing. Thank you Lord for bringing us this far and making it all possible. Continue to rest in peace, my angels. We love you,” she said.
In another post, Ntombee shared a tribute to her late daughter. She wished her daughter a heavenly birthday, reminiscing on the last celebration they had together when she was still alive.
“It feels like it was just yesterday when we celebrated your third birthday, my beautiful princess. I wish things could be different but I guess it was time. I wish I could have negotiated with God just this one time. I wish I could rewind life just for a few seconds. How I wish that God had written that day differently in the book of life.
“Happy heavenly birthday, sthandwa sami. May your beautiful and happy soul continue to rest in peace.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined’ — Ntombee Mzolo
'Mommy to angels' - Ntombee reflects on her 3-year-old daughter's death
'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter
Ntombee Mzolo on the importance of antenatal tests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos