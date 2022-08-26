×

SNAPS | 'Continue to rest' — Inside Ntombee's late daughter's tombstone unveiling

26 August 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Ntombee Mzolo (née Ngcobo) remembers her late daughter.
Image: Instagram/Ntombee Mzolo

It was a day of  tears, pure joy and celebration as Ntombee Mzolo (née Ngcobo) recently gathered with close family members to celebrate the unveiling of her late daughter's tombstone.

The media personality's daughter Linile died on September 17 2021 in a car accident. She was three years old.

Ntombee took to her timeline recently, sharing snaps from the event.

“Angel Dunamis and Angel Linile's unveiling was nothing short of amazing. Thank you Lord for bringing us this far and making it all possible. Continue to rest in peace, my angels. We love you,” she said.

In another post, Ntombee shared a tribute to her late daughter. She wished her daughter a heavenly birthday, reminiscing on the last celebration they had together when she was still alive.

“It feels like it was just yesterday when we celebrated your third birthday, my beautiful princess. I wish things could be different but I guess it was time. I wish I could have negotiated with God just this one time. I wish I could rewind life just for a few seconds. How I wish that God had written that day differently in the book of life.

“Happy heavenly birthday, sthandwa sami. May your beautiful and happy soul continue to rest in peace.”

