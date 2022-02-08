‘My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined’ — Ntombee Mzolo

Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo is determined to not lose her spark, regardless of the hardships she's experienced.

After a lunch date event the media personality hosted for mothers who lost their children called Mothers of Angels, Ntombee took to her Instagram stories vowing to continue living the best possible life.

“My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined but I still have every intention of living my best life for as long as I have breath. I'm still God's favourite child,” she wrote.