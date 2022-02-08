TshisaLIVE

‘My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined’ — Ntombee Mzolo

08 February 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Ntombee Mzolo on her courage to keep living her best life after losing loved ones.
Media personality Ntombee Mzolo on her courage to keep living her best life after losing loved ones.
Image: Instagram/ Ntombee Mzolo

Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo is determined to not lose her spark, regardless of the hardships she's experienced.

After a lunch date event the media personality hosted for mothers who lost their children called Mothers of Angels, Ntombee took to her Instagram stories vowing to continue living the best possible life.

“My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined but I still have every intention of living my best life for as long as I have breath. I'm still God's favourite child,” she wrote.

Ntombee Ngqobo Mzolo's Instagram story.
Ntombee Ngqobo Mzolo's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Ntombee Ngqobo Mzolo,

In September 2020, Ntombee revealed her three-year-old daughter passed away in a car accident.

“Heaven has gained another angel. God we trust you to get us through this,” she wrote when announcing the tragic news.

“I'll forever be grateful to God for blessing us with your beautiful soul even though it was for a little while.”

Though Ntombee admitted it hasn't been easy coping with her loss, she said she has grown intentional in making sure she focuses less on the pain and more on God.

“I choose not to focus on the pain but I will continue to focus on the Lord and His grace, which has been more than sufficient for me and my household.”

Ntombee lost her son in 2015.

'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter

Ntombi Mzolo suffers another death in her family.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Ntombee Mzolo on the importance of antenatal tests

Ntombee Mzolo wants to help other women through her own experience.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Ntombee: My daughter won't replace my son, but she's filled my life again

Ntombee wants to talk to women about pregnancies, miscarriages and infant death.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'Mommy to angels' - Ntombee reflects on her 3-year-old daughter's death

Ntombee is grateful for the memories she made with her late daughter Linile
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh and Thabiso confirm their ‘no drama’ pending divorce TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Look at God’ — Makhadzi’s new single trends at number 12 in the UAE TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘You are everything I prayed for’ — Simz Ngema’s sweet letter to her son TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai sets record straight on 'wanting R70k' to go on MacG's podcast TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...