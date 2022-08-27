×

TshisaLIVE

‘One lesson I’ve learnt is to slow down’ — Lira on 5 months of recovery after stroke

'One lesson I’ve learnt is to slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment'

27 August 2022 - 16:00
Music diva Lira said she is grateful for the gift of life
Music diva Lira said she is grateful for the gift of life
Image: SUPPLIED

Five months have passed since singer and songwriter Lira suffered a stroke in Germany.

Though the stroke affected her ability to communicate, the singer shared in late June that she could read, write and talk. 

The stroke may have slowed things down for her, but Lira said she is savouring the moment by smelling the roses.

“Five months and still alive and kicking. I’m grateful for the gift of life. I’m making incredible progress and enjoying the much-needed break. One lesson I’ve learnt is to slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment,” she wrote on her Instagram timeline.

Her comment section filled up with comments from fans and industry friends.

Gospel singer Kholeka Dubula shared her experience and said she was grateful for life. 

“The hospital bed slowed me down because I never rested in my whole career, until I was sick. We thank God for life Sisi.”

Another follower told the singer to give herself time while she is on her healing journey.  

“Take your time sweetheart. Give yourself the gift of healing without pressure. There is a lot to learn through this journey. So be in every moment. Your life will be enriched by this. Sending you streams of grace.”

Lira shared in a snippet on her recovery journey that she was working hard to ensure she would sing again. On Instagram, the Believer hit maker shared a video of herself at a rehearsal with the Mzansi Youth Choir.

“During rehearsal of Return to Me, featuring Mzansi Youth Choir. Speech challenging but I can still sing,” she said.

