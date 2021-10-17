Mzansi youth choir pays tribute to Nightbirde — the singer is honoured

October is cancer awareness month and the Mzansi Youth Choir has done it again with their much-loved covers by paying homage to Nightbirde with an It’s OK cover.

The Ohio singer auditioned for the global TV show America’s Got Talent this year, singing her original song It’s Ok. Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski is battling cancer and in her heartwarming audition she got a golden buzzer but had to pull out due to health reasons.

She has taken to Facebook to thank the Mzansi Youth Choir and said she was holding back the tears for the honour given to her.