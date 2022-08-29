'Ima still knock your head off’: Things are heating up between Cassper and Priddy

Things are finally taking shape for the next celeb boxing match in Mzansi.

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly might go head-to-head sooner than their fans thought if their social media posts are anything to go by.

On Thursday, Cassper tweeted Priddy, telling him to sign the contract he made noise about, and that he would “knock his head off” despite their difference in weight.

“We agreed to all your terms buddy. Sign the s**t and let’s get this show on the road! You was busy talking s**t yesterday! Im dropping 20kgs just to fight you and ima still knock your head off,” he tweeted.

The tweet came after Priddy put Cassper on blast on Wednesday, claiming his team was ducking him.