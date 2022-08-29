×

TshisaLIVE

'Ima still knock your head off’: Things are heating up between Cassper and Priddy

29 August 2022 - 09:00
Cassper Nyovest told Priddy Ugly they agreed to his terms and he needed to sign on the dotted line.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Things are finally taking shape for the next celeb boxing match in Mzansi.

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly might go head-to-head sooner than their fans thought if their social media posts are anything to go by. 

On Thursday, Cassper tweeted Priddy, telling him to sign the contract he made noise about, and that he would “knock his head off” despite their difference in weight.

“We agreed to all your terms buddy. Sign the s**t and let’s get this show on the road! You was busy talking s**t yesterday! Im dropping 20kgs just to fight you and ima still knock your head off,” he tweeted. 

The  tweet came after Priddy put Cassper on blast on Wednesday, claiming his team was ducking him.

“Yo Cassper Nyovest the contact in your mail. I been ready to fight! But y’all gotta stop playing with trying to manoeuvre around those weight clauses. You a heavy weight & I’m a light middleweight, since we 1st spoke we discussed weight, let’s not let this be an issue. Let’s go,” he tweeted.

The Put Your Hands Up hit maker seems to have moved swiftly along from round two with Naakmusiq, which he promised his fans would take place shortly after his defeat in the first boxing bout. 

Without giving reasons, he replied to a tweep who asked when they were likely to see action again.

“When is the rematch, bro, of you and Naak? We've been waiting for too long, or who is your next opponent? I want to see you in the ring again Mufasa,” said the tweep.

“I want that fight but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all,” Cassper replied.

