Halala! Faith Nketsi's reality show gets a reboot

With Faith sharing glimpses of her life's milestones and her boyfriend recently gifting her an extraordinary anniversary present on social media, people have been itching to get the front row seat to it all.

With this being the third season, we're bound to get more of Faith Nketsi, as she's been gradually easing into getting comfortable with showcasing more of her life and taking her fans on that journey.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her experience in getting into reality TV, Faith said she was afraid of attracting the wrong kind of attention.

“I didn't know what I was doing and you know sometimes you don't want to cause unnecessary attention to yourself, but I heard the cry from people on social media ... they felt like I was not opening up and I knew I wasn't comfortable with opening up yet,” she said.

“I feel like the first season didn't really allow fans to know me and that there's more to me than meets the eye, but that is partially my fault because I wasn't really comfortable.”