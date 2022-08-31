×

TshisaLIVE

Tumi Links and hubby Cashflow 'focus on their private lives' amid divorce reports

31 August 2022 - 06:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Jabulani "Cashflow" Ngcobo and Tumi Links say rumours of their divorce are false.
Image: Instagram/Jabulani Ndlovu

Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo and his wife Tumi Links have responded to rumours that they had split.

This after a local blogger suggested that the couple —  who have been traditionally married for nearly a year and a half —  deleting images of each other on social media was a way of them showing that there was trouble in paradise.

In a joint statement share on their social media timeline, the couple dismissed the reports claiming they were no longer an item.

“We have both been made aware of various allegations regarding our relationship and children circulating on social media since yesterday. We are not willing to say much except to confirm that rumours are not true. We feel they have a negative impact on us,”

The couple further stated that they merely wanted to lead a private life.  

“We have both agreed and decided to focus on our private lives hence why we have decided not to post our relationship on social media doe fear of what it does in terms of what we are both determined to build.

“Any untruthful fabrications made on social media can be very damaging to any person's mental health and we ask that our private lives be respected.”

Read the full statement here.

