Makgotso Lee-Ann Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, says she is not shaken by attempts to bewitch her.
The reality TV star and sangoma took to her Instagram timeline to share a video of a dead owl she found at her doorstep when returning home from a trip to Botswana.
She suggested the owl was a symbol of someone having tired to cast a spell on her.
“Don't mess with me, don't bring your sh*t to my house. Keep trying. You guys don't get tired. Every time there's something. Worry about your own sh*t. Nothing is working. We're no afraid of anything. Try again.” she said.
Maweni said she this was evidence she intimidates other traditional healers, but she remains unbothered.
“Go try another sangoma.! Not here your sh*t. Ya’ll don’t give up. I’m great. I’m gifted. I am blessed and I’m here to f*#k sh*t up. I seem to intimidate a lot of healers deal with it.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | ‘Go try another sangoma’ — Gogo Maweni claims someone is trying to bewitch her
Image: Masi Losi
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in early August, the iZangoma Zodumo star said while some people + questioned her authenticity as a traditional healer because she's seemingly proud of the dark side of her power, she did not care what people think of her.
“I'm not losing anything. Instead, I'm gaining so keep talking. If you've never spent five minutes with me, you don't know who I am [and] you believe whatever people are saying about me, which is OK.”
“It's funny, I always say that while on Twitter, people will talk bad about me but when I walk the streets, everybody wants to take a picture and I ask myself who are these people talking bad about me but that is what drives me, the bad comments.”
