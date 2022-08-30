×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Go try another sangoma’ — Gogo Maweni claims someone is trying to bewitch her

30 August 2022 - 13:19
Joy Mphande Journalist
Gogo Maweni is unbothered by attempts to bewitch her.
Gogo Maweni is unbothered by attempts to bewitch her.
Image: Masi Losi

Makgotso Lee-Ann Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, says she is not shaken by attempts to bewitch her.

The reality TV star and sangoma took to her Instagram timeline to share a video of a dead owl she found at her doorstep when returning home from a trip to Botswana.

She suggested the owl was a symbol of someone having tired to cast a spell on her.

“Don't mess with me, don't bring your sh*t to my house. Keep trying. You guys don't get tired. Every time there's something. Worry about your own sh*t. Nothing is working. We're no afraid of anything. Try again.” she said.

Maweni said she this was evidence she intimidates other traditional healers, but she remains unbothered. 

“Go try another sangoma.! Not here your sh*t. Ya’ll don’t give up. I’m great. I’m gifted. I am blessed and I’m here to f*#k sh*t up. I seem to intimidate a lot of healers deal with it.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in early August, the iZangoma Zodumo star said while some people + questioned her authenticity as a traditional healer because she's seemingly proud of the dark side of her power, she did not care what people think of her.

“I'm not losing anything. Instead, I'm gaining so keep talking. If you've never spent five minutes with me, you don't know who I am [and] you believe whatever people are saying about me, which is OK.”

“It's funny, I always say that while on Twitter, people will talk bad about me but when I walk the streets, everybody wants to take a picture and I ask myself who are these people talking bad about me but that is what drives me, the bad comments.”

Gogo Maweni talks fame, controversy and being authentic despite backlash

“It's funny, I always say that while on Twitter, people will talk bad about me but when I walk the streets, everybody wants to take a picture..."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Maweni announces split from Mamba

"I have received calls from clients complaining about muti purchased from an ex employee under my name and brand."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo' on Jackie Phamotse's 'snakes for wealth' claims

She also opened up about her love for her two pet snakes and a tortoise, and slammed “fake” sangomas who lie to desperate customers.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LISTEN | Gogo Maweni on 'witchcraft comments' & backlash to 'Izangoma Zodumo'

Makgotso "Gogo Maweni" Makopa gives fans a front row seat into her life.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘My homecoming was so special’ — Tall A** Mo shares clips from his graduation ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Moneoa gears up for legal fight against her ex: 'How else am I going to get my ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Yummy mummy! Stephanie Ndlovu shares first post-baby snap TshisaLIVE
  4. Big Zulu mocks Kwesta, K.O and Duncan for their response to his diss track TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Ama Qamata bids a tearful farewell to ‘Gomora’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'When I dance I feel at peace': Talented SA dancer pleads for funding to attend ...
Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet