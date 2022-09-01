×

LISTEN | Wrapping up women’s month with TshisaLIVE

01 September 2022 - 13:00
Gigi Lamayne, Khanyi Mbau and Moneoa add their voices to TshisaLIVE's women's month wrap.
Image: Via Instagram

As we wrap up a month dedicated to women, TshisaLIVE women have a candid conversation looking at some of the successful black women who have been on the receiving end of vitriol as a result of choosing to live their lives outside the lines drawn by society of how a woman ought to be or live.

TshisaLIVE looks back at how women such as Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Zinhle, Khanyi Mbau and Moneoa have been attacked or trolled for the decision they’ve made about who they love or how they love, how they approach parenting, family, marriage or career.

