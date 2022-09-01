‘It’s sad’. SK Khoza reacts to rumoured beef with manager

It was all laughs and humour when Sthembiso “SK” Khoza set the record straight about a rumoured beef with his manager Sanele “Gubzinator” Magubane.

In an Instagram live that was shared on YouTube, they addressed allegations made by a popular blogger on August 29 that they were not getting along and Sanele has laid charges of assault against SK.

The duo said all was well and SK is getting bookings.

Sanele and SK said they were working well together and that’s all that matters.

“I’ve realised that doesn’t matter, my king, people will never talk when I’m doing great. They will never talk about it. It’s never loud,” the actor said.

The Kings of Joburg star said the e.tv show he is now starring in is breaking records.

He joined The Black Door, a steamy adult drama that airs weekdays at 9.30pm.