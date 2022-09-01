×

TshisaLIVE

‘It’s sad’. SK Khoza reacts to rumoured beef with manager

01 September 2022 - 12:24
Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza said people never talk when he is doing well.
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza

It was all laughs and humour when Sthembiso “SK” Khoza set the record straight about a rumoured beef with his manager Sanele “Gubzinator” Magubane.

In an Instagram live that was shared on YouTube, they addressed allegations made by a popular blogger on August 29 that they were not getting along and Sanele has laid charges of assault against SK. 

The duo said all was well and SK is getting bookings. 

Sanele and SK said they were working well together and that’s all that matters.

“I’ve realised that doesn’t matter, my king, people will never talk when I’m doing great. They will never talk about it. It’s never loud,” the actor said.

The Kings of Joburg star said the e.tv show he is now starring in is breaking records. 

He joined The Black Door, a steamy adult drama that airs weekdays at 9.30pm. 

“He is cunning, calculative, very smooth with the tongue and can even sell ice to an Eskimo...His @ TheBlackDoor on a serious and very dangerous mission.”

His manager added that all the talk was water off a duck's back. 

“This n**ga is busy making false allegations and we are all about the work,” Sanele added.

SK hogged headlines when a viral video of him hurling insults at an unidentified man while others tried to calm him down took the socials by storm.  

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in April he said he was upset and reacted, but was glad no-one was hurt.

“It was [a] moment where I was treated in a bad way and I lost my s**t. No-one was hurt, just somebody was sworn at.”

