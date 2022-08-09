'It's really sad to watch' — Gigi Lamayne on women-on-women hate

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has fallen victim to the women-on-women hate that fills social media posts and she's shared her opinion on what could be the root cause and possible solutions.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has fallen victim to the women-on-women hate that fills social media posts and she's shared her opinion on what could be the root cause and possible solutions.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi recalled incidents when she's seen women bully other women on her TL.
“I think it's really sad to watch, because at this time, more than ever, we need to stick together. Gender-based violence (GBV) [is] happening, so many things we're reading about, women getting raped in Krugersdorp ... surely those should be the conversations we take part in, actively demanding answers, demanding justice, rather than trying to drag another woman down.”
Earlier this year, Gigi landed on the Twitter trends list after ex-friend and reality TV star Inno Morolong made disparaging comments about her over an alleged incident involving a man.
“If you were to see the amount of hate speech women throw at each other daily on social media platforms, it's quite sad. Men will sit down and create things like a men's conference to idealise solidarity among men, whether it's a joke or not ... with women, we're constantly in a courtroom against one another.”
Gigi Lamayne turns Inno Morolong drama into a song & opens case with police
As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Gigi has had to break down many walls coming into the industry. She points out that many women have struggled to stand up for each other because of being taught that only one woman can take the spotlight.
“Women struggle to stand together at times because we were taught that there's not enough of the pie for everyone, there's only one female at a time. It's always been such an unhealthy topic.”
A change has to be made and the only way is if women stand together, she says.
“Many of our situations are very similar, no matter what sector you're in, you'll find that the voices of women in politics, sports, arts or entertainment or anywhere else are often overshadowed.
“So it's important for women to come together as our male counterparts would ... what changes in one sector will affect the other. Change can sometimes start with you. Most of the time we hold the same kind of idealistic viewpoints, but if we're not going to talk about it there's no way we're going to challenge the powers that be.”
