TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Best and worst dressed? Here are some of the Saftas red carpet moments

04 September 2022 - 16:46
Khutso Theledi and Mpho Popps held it down at the golden horn awards ceremony that took place on Saturday night
Image: Supplied

While this year's Saftas 16 on Saturday night was a virtual ceremony, celebs came dressed to the nines for the glitzy red carpet which was hosted by Palesa Tembe and Lasizwe Dambuza.

Putting their best foot forward for a show that should've had a live audience but, as fate would have it, was not meant to be. 

Mzansi turned on their TVs at home to watch the glitz and glam affair on one of the busiest weekends in the country. 

The second night, which was televised live on S3 and Mzansi Magic 161, was hosted by Mpho Popps, Khutso Theledi and Ryle De Morny.

While it may seem the Saftas organisers didn't get the memo that award ceremonies could now be broadcast live, in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE ahead of the event, the organisers explained the decision to host it virtually.

Saftas executive producer Anneke de Ridder said the decision was made when the bid to tender was put out to production companies to produce the awards ceremony.

“At the time, SA was  under lockdown and the bid criteria was per Saftas 15 guidelines — no public event. Similarly, by the time the service provider Don’t Look Down was appointed, the country was under lockdown. Given the restrictions with government institutions when it comes to changing the merits of a tender bid, we had to continue hosting the ceremony virtually. While we do to acknowledge it would have been ideal to celebrate with the industry in-person, our production company has worked exceptionally hard to give industry practitioners the honour they deserve.” 

Here are pictures of some of the red carpet hits and misses. You be the judge.

Nomalanga Shozi and Mpho Popps at the Saftas16 ceremony held o Saturday night
Image: Supplied

