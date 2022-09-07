‘It’s sad I didn’t get the award but I am happy for the people who won’: Mathews Rantsoma on Safta loss
Even though Mathews Rantsoma might not have scooped an award at this year’s SA Film & Television Awards (Safta) ceremony, the actor has recently had a lot to celebrate as his career is on the up and up.
The actor, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Soap category for his role as Nhlamulo on etv's Scandal!, took to his Instagram timeline to reassure his fans that all was not lost and to thank them for their well wishes.
“It's sad that I didn't get the award but I am happy for the people who won. Congratulations to all the beautiful artists who won. See you at work,” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mathews spoke of his journey as an actor and how life changed from his years in theatre to becoming a noticeable face.
“For the most part it has been very challenging. Coming from a theatre background it has its difficulties when it comes to finances but when Scandal! happened things changed. Moving from theatre to television is an entirely different platform, though the same work.”
He's had to readjust and learn how to act for the camera instead of the audience, which Mathews admits has been a little tricky, and he thanks his co-star Nomvelo Makhanya, who plays his partner Lindiwe, for being his guide after meeting her at the Market Theatre laboratory.
Nomvelo walked away with the Best Supporting Actress in a feature film at the 16th annual Safta ceremony for her role on I Am All Girls.
“Knowing Mvelo has been and will always be, for as long as I am on Scandal!, the best part of my work. We're creating so many beautiful stories together.
“When you are working with someone for a long time you realise just how much they've had an impact in your life, on how you do things and how you approach the work and what you'd like to do, what kind of stories you'd like to tell.”
Mathews was recently announced as the new addition to season 3 of The Wife cast. He is set to play the role of Tsietsi.
“I am doing something to break character from time to time,”
He thanks the legendary cast of Scandal! for having playing a part in mentoring him.
“I grew up watching Jerry Mofokeng and had a scene with him. Just seeing how calm he was in all of that made me relax. People like Patrick Mofokeng and all of these other big names who have been on Scandal! for the longest time, how are reassuring they would be. After every take they gave me that confidence.”