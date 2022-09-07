‘It’s sad I didn’t get the award but I am happy for the people who won’: Mathews Rantsoma on Safta loss

Even though Mathews Rantsoma might not have scooped an award at this year’s SA Film & Television Awards (Safta) ceremony, the actor has recently had a lot to celebrate as his career is on the up and up.

The actor, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Soap category for his role as Nhlamulo on etv's Scandal!, took to his Instagram timeline to reassure his fans that all was not lost and to thank them for their well wishes.

“It's sad that I didn't get the award but I am happy for the people who won. Congratulations to all the beautiful artists who won. See you at work,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mathews spoke of his journey as an actor and how life changed from his years in theatre to becoming a noticeable face.

“For the most part it has been very challenging. Coming from a theatre background it has its difficulties when it comes to finances but when Scandal! happened things changed. Moving from theatre to television is an entirely different platform, though the same work.”