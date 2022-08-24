×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Thuso Mbedu selected as Toronto International Film Festival rising star

'I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time'

24 August 2022 - 10:30
Thuso Mbedu says she is looking forward to learning a lot at the festival.
Thuso Mbedu says she is looking forward to learning a lot at the festival.
Image: Instagram/Thuso Mbedu

SA-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu has her feet firmly on the ground in the US, announcing that she has been named a rising star by the Toronto International Film Festival.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the The Underground Railroad actress shared that the anticipated film The Woman King will be viewed at the festival. 

“Thank you TIFF for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival, where everyone will get to see The Woman is King for the very first time,” she wrote. 

To build hype for its official drop, the actress is enticing her followers with clips.

On Instagram early in July she shared the movie's trailer. It is set to premier in cinemas on September 16 and features Hollywood names such as Viola Davis and John Boyega, and SA actors Zozi Tunzi and Siv Ngesi.

Mbedu was recently honoured at this year's International Women of Power Awards. The star-studded event, hosted by Heirs of Afrika, celebrated powerful women.

Before the event, its organisers said Mbedu was being honoured for her strides as an actress.

“We are honoured to announce the incredible Thuso Mbedu as an honoree for the 2022 International Women of Power Awards. The South African queen is a force to be reckoned with on screen, celebrated for her incredible work in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and receiving an International Emmy nomination for her role in the drama series Is’thunzi.

READ MORE:

'A force to be reckoned with': Thuso Mbedu gets another international nod

Thuso Mbedu is a gone girl for sure!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Thuso Mbedu looks back on 'The Underground Railroad' success a year later

"Thank you to the South Africans who showered me with love and support and danced along to a dance challenge and made it a Thuso Mbedu Day ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, Will Smith

“A moment of silence for tonight’s look, What the dream team did tonight is crazy out of this world," said the star.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu drips in Dior at the Critics Choice awards

"The Critics Choice awards were magical," Thuso said.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Wena weNdlovu' — Mzansi celebrities celebrate crowning of King Misuzulu TshisaLIVE
  2. I’m dying ... I don’t want to die: Zoleka Mandela reveals cancer return TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka gushes over two of her baby daddies and her blended family TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Do you expect KFC to taste like Nando's?' Master KG on claims his beats sound ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Actor Lehasa Moloi asks for prayers as he battles depression: 'Pray for me' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne