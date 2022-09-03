SA-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu's accolades are piling up, most recently gracing the cover of a women's magazine.
Though she is wearing a bikini on the cover, she said she knew her grams would be taken aback but would also be telling the whole world that her grandchild was on the cover on the magazine.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she wrote how her grandmother was always proud of what she and her sister did.
“Dear granny, your girl has achieved a lot of her goals, but never did she ever imagine herself being on the cover of Women's Health mag SA. She’s on there with her ABS and booty cheeks on the cover and she looks great — the “Thuso Mbedu bikini” Google search will finally have results. I know you’d adjust your false teeth and try to make sense of it, but I also know that you’d be on the phone calling and telling everyone to go buy it because you were always proud of everything your girls did.”
‘Dear granny’ — Thuso Mbedu pens heartfelt post to her grandmother
Image: Instagram/ Thuso Mbedu
SA-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu's accolades are piling up, most recently gracing the cover of a women's magazine.
Though she is wearing a bikini on the cover, she said she knew her grams would be taken aback but would also be telling the whole world that her grandchild was on the cover on the magazine.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she wrote how her grandmother was always proud of what she and her sister did.
“Dear granny, your girl has achieved a lot of her goals, but never did she ever imagine herself being on the cover of Women's Health mag SA. She’s on there with her ABS and booty cheeks on the cover and she looks great — the “Thuso Mbedu bikini” Google search will finally have results. I know you’d adjust your false teeth and try to make sense of it, but I also know that you’d be on the phone calling and telling everyone to go buy it because you were always proud of everything your girls did.”
Last Tuesday, the award-winning actress announced that she was named a rising star by the Toronto International Film Festival set to take place next month.
She also said the film, The Woman King, will be screened at the festival.
“Thank you TIFF for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival where everyone will get to see The Woman is King for the first time,” she posted.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Thuso Mbedu selected as Toronto International Film Festival rising star
'A force to be reckoned with': Thuso Mbedu gets another international nod
SNAPS | First look at Thuso Mbedu alongside Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’
SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, Will Smith
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos