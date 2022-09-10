Nasty C has shed light on why he lost interest in soccer.
On Instagram, the rapper said he had been a fan due to his brother Ayanda, who is also his manager, and father being avid Orlando Pirates fans.
"That was the one thing we could bond over," he said.
But when he was aged about 13 everything changed -- his dad didn't include him after getting hold of three tickets to a game.
Nasty C said he then turned his back on soccer,
"I just didn’t give a f*ck about soccer at all ... I skipped all my practice sessions and stuck to the one thing they both didn’t respect or approve of. Yes n*gga, I was bitter, I was hurt!!!"
Then recently, nearly a decade later, Nasty C was invited by T.I.'s son Domani to watch a game between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Needles to say, it was an experience he will treasure forever.
"I get invited to watch a live game for the first time ever by Domani who, by the way, is the son of the guy who made me wanna rap ... how f*ckn crazy is that smh (shaking my head). Maaan ... anyway, I didn’t mean to get that deep, it's just that the kid in me wants to hold this L up to Ayanda & pop's faces.
"Thanks bro Domani, that sh*t was special to me dawg. Murda beatz and Ella Mai were right there with us!!!????"
Nasty C hangs out with Ella Mai and T.I.'s son at his 'first ever football game'
Image: Via Instagram/NastyC
Nasty C has grown close to Domani since working with his US rapper father.
The two have been captured on various occasions in Mzansi and in the US.
