The world is waiting in anticipation for Zozibini's acting debut in the long-awaited The Woman King, launching in September.
The historical film centres on an all-female warrior unit which protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.
The former Miss SA has had her followers on tenterhooks since she announced in January that she had bagged her first acting role.
“I am so honoured and excited to announce I have been cast for the film The Woman King (@womankingmovie). It is a completely new world and first-time experience for me, so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward.” she wrote.
Zozi will feature alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Makgotso M, Siv Ngesi and John Boyega, among others.
SNAPS | Yasss queen! Zozibini Tunzi soaks up the sun in Italy
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi is serving hard on social media and Mzansi is envious. Why? Because she's in Italy.
Miss Universe 2019 recently jetted off to the European country, seemingly to explore art, historic architecture and famous attractions.
On Instagram she showcased some of the sites she's visited.
“When in Rome,” she captioned one of her posts, in which she looked absolutely stunning in her two-piece crop top and skirt while on an ice-cream run.
See some of the images below:
