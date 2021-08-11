Zozibini Tunzi: 'If money was no object, I would pay for everyone with student debt'

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi hopes to pay it forward in the future by helping students settle their student debts.

With the fight against high fees by students at several universities institutions in SA, Zozibini said she would like to help those who are unable to continue with their studies due to outstanding fees.

Speaking on CapeTalk, the longest-reigning Miss Universe in history said she was in the process of making her best money decision.

“If money was no object, and because I am such a humanitarian at heart, I would pay for everyone who is in a student debt situation and can't go back to school,” said Zozibini.

“I have been there before and I think that's the biggest thing I would do with money, just to make sure everyone is set for life and can get back to school,” she added.

She recently celebrated two years since being crowned Miss SA.

“It's a beautiful day to have my dreams realised because I am aware that I would not be where I am if it wasn't for the women who came before me. Today I celebrate them. I say thank you for being,” she wrote on Instagram.