WATCH | ‘Angizwane ne dom kop’: annoyed Mampintsha slams 'trolls'

Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo says he is baffled by people who ask him what happened to the “old Mampintsha”.

He said on Instagram recently that he refuses to answer such a question.

“Other people are crazy others are fine, I'm not fond of idom kop, how can you say to me you miss the old Mampintsha, so you don't grow up? People grow up you can't remain being one thing so stop it. I won't answer idom kop. So please stop it guys. Imagine asking me where is the old Mampintsha? Then it means he's at the zoo,” he said.

Mampintsha and Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane tied the knot a year ago and their wedding was screened in a Showmax special.