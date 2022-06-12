Big Nuz member Danger gets his day in court after arrest - reports

Mzingisi Tshomela, popularly known as Danger is expected to appear in court on 23 August 2022 after his alleged arrest.

This according to Daily Sun that reported on Friday that the member of Kwaito group Big Nuz, was allegedly granted R1000 bail after he was arrested for being in possession of R25 worth of cocaine.

According to the publication, Danger was arrested at Athlone Park in Amanzimyoyi on June, and appeared in court on Friday after being being remanded in custody.

KZN police spokesperson, Constable Ngcobo confirmed his arrest to the paper.

When TshisaLIVE reached out to Danger's group member, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo who was present at court, for comment the artist refused to comment.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Mzingisi Tshomela were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.