Hits and misses | What went down at the first DStv Content Creators Awards

Some of Mzansi's favourite social media stars were honoured at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards.

The blue carpet was rolled out at the The Galleria in Sandton on September 10, with Melanie Bala, Robot Boii, Lasizwe, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Kim Jayde, Zanele Potelwa, Roxy Burger, Coconut Kelz, Tamara Dey and Lasizwe Dambuza with his bodyguard among the stars in attendance.

The award show had tongues wagging on social media. For instance, Loyiso Madinga, who hosts SA's biggest podcast, recognised internationally, did not win 'Podcast of the Year'.

Despite having not been nominated, some of the biggest media social influencers showed up to present awards.

Whispers and murmurs of confusion filled the corridors as many wondered how their faves were not nominated, while some of the faces that went home with an award were barely recognised.

The biggest winner of the evening was Nadia Jaftha, who walked away with the Comedy Award, Content of the Year Award and Thumb-Stopping Award.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the evening of the event, Nadia said she was emotional to see her hard work pay off.

“It's more than an award, it's something that represents hard work at times where you question if what you're doing is a career.” she said.

“It is an honour to win such an award, and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards.”