Hits and misses | What went down at the first DStv Content Creators Awards
Some of Mzansi's favourite social media stars were honoured at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards.
The blue carpet was rolled out at the The Galleria in Sandton on September 10, with Melanie Bala, Robot Boii, Lasizwe, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Kim Jayde, Zanele Potelwa, Roxy Burger, Coconut Kelz, Tamara Dey and Lasizwe Dambuza with his bodyguard among the stars in attendance.
The award show had tongues wagging on social media. For instance, Loyiso Madinga, who hosts SA's biggest podcast, recognised internationally, did not win 'Podcast of the Year'.
Despite having not been nominated, some of the biggest media social influencers showed up to present awards.
Whispers and murmurs of confusion filled the corridors as many wondered how their faves were not nominated, while some of the faces that went home with an award were barely recognised.
The biggest winner of the evening was Nadia Jaftha, who walked away with the Comedy Award, Content of the Year Award and Thumb-Stopping Award.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the evening of the event, Nadia said she was emotional to see her hard work pay off.
“It's more than an award, it's something that represents hard work at times where you question if what you're doing is a career.” she said.
“It is an honour to win such an award, and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards.”
Lesego Tlhabi
The satirist, host, author and actress told TshisaLIVE she was honoured to get the Alter Ego Award for her Coconut Kelz character after nearly four years of creating content.
“It's about entertaining people and social commentary and sparking important conversations.
“I think it's always nice to be acknowledged. I work hard, I deal with a lot of trolling and negativity, which is not always fun, so it's about time for us to get a space and time to get acknowledged.”
Donovan Goliath
Donovan Goliath, who won the 'How I Shot It' Award, told TshisaLIVE he was surprised by the recognition, which prompted him to dedicate it to all content creators and his wife, Davina.
“This game is very difficult and often we make all of this stuff with no expectation, it's for pure entertainment.”
Lemii Loco
“I never thought that content creation would get to a level where it's at ... it's bigger than me ... My message to those that feel unnoticed and unseen, keep believing, keep pushing and creating.
“Social media has changed my life, being able to feed my family and children off of shooting videos with my phone. This opens a lot more doors not just for us but the people coming after us.”
Here is the full list of winners:
Content of the Year Award presented by DStv — Nadia Jaftha
SOL Best Content Creator Award — Lemii Loco
Thumb-Stopping Award — Nadia Jaftha
Emerging Kasi Content Creator Award — Ms Lanii
Kasi Content Creator Award — Nathan Molefe
Alter Ego Award — Coconut Kelz
Comedy Award — Nadia Jaftha
Cause Award — Siv Ngesi (Sanitary Pad Vending Machine)
Netwerk24 Smaakmaker — Qman & Borrie
How I Shot It Award — Donovan Goliath
Social Commentary Award — Slaying Goliath
Podcast of the Year — Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden
Stitch Award — Yasien Fredericks
Performance Award (Music/Dance) — Rudi Smit
Film/Festival/Event Art Award — Daniel Rheed
Pop Culture Art Award — Falko Fantastic
Best Brand-owned Platform presented by Meltwater — Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
Best Game/App Award presented by INJOZI — Savanna Cider Launches Gugu
Best Influencer Campaign Award — My Kreepy Teacher (Retroviral)
Fitness Award — Zinhle Masango
Beauty Award — Phaello Tshabalala
Fashion & Style Award — Kim Jayde
Foodie Award — Lorna Maseko
Automotive Award — Muzi Sambo Everything Cars
Best Reaction Video presented by DStv — Nonto Rubushe
