×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Hits and misses | What went down at the first DStv Content Creators Awards

12 September 2022 - 16:50
Joy Mphande Journalist
Lasizwe Dambuza at the Dstv Content Creators Awards blue carpet.
Lasizwe Dambuza at the Dstv Content Creators Awards blue carpet.
Image: Supplied

Some of Mzansi's favourite social media stars were honoured at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards.

The blue carpet was rolled out at the The Galleria in Sandton on September 10, with Melanie Bala, Robot Boii, Lasizwe, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Kim Jayde, Zanele Potelwa, Roxy Burger, Coconut Kelz, Tamara Dey and Lasizwe Dambuza with his bodyguard among the stars in attendance. 

The award show had tongues wagging on social media. For instance, Loyiso Madinga, who hosts SA's biggest podcast, recognised internationally, did not win 'Podcast of the Year'.

Despite having not been nominated, some of the biggest media social influencers showed up to present awards. 

Whispers and murmurs of confusion filled the corridors as many wondered how their faves were not nominated, while some of the faces that went home with an award were barely recognised

The biggest winner of the evening was Nadia Jaftha, who walked away with the Comedy Award, Content of the Year Award and Thumb-Stopping Award.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the evening of the event, Nadia said she was emotional to see her hard work pay off.

“It's more than an award, it's something that represents hard work at times where you question if what you're doing is a career.” she said.

“It is an honour to win such an award, and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards.”

Lesego Tlhabi

The satirist, host, author and actress told TshisaLIVE she was honoured to get the Alter Ego Award for her Coconut Kelz character after nearly four years of creating content.  

“It's about entertaining people and social commentary and sparking important conversations. 

“I think it's always nice to be acknowledged. I work hard, I deal with a lot of trolling and negativity, which is not always fun, so it's about time for us to get a space and time to get acknowledged.”

Coconut Kelz
Coconut Kelz
Image: Supplied

Donovan Goliath

Donovan Goliath, who won the 'How I Shot It' Award, told TshisaLIVE he was surprised by the recognition, which prompted him to dedicate it to all content creators and his wife, Davina.

“This game is very difficult and often we make all of this stuff with no expectation, it's for pure entertainment.”

Lemii Loco 

“I never thought that content creation would get to a level where it's at ... it's bigger than me ... My message to those that feel unnoticed and unseen, keep believing, keep pushing and creating.

“Social media has changed my life, being able to feed my family and children off of shooting videos with my phone. This opens a lot more doors not just for us but the people coming after us.”  

Here is the full list of winners:

Content of the Year Award presented by DStv — Nadia Jaftha 

SOL Best Content Creator Award — Lemii Loco 

Thumb-Stopping Award — Nadia Jaftha 

Emerging Kasi Content Creator Award — Ms Lanii 

Kasi Content Creator Award — Nathan Molefe 

Alter Ego Award — Coconut Kelz 

Comedy Award — Nadia Jaftha 

Cause Award  — Siv Ngesi (Sanitary Pad Vending Machine)

Netwerk24 Smaakmaker — Qman & Borrie 

How I Shot It Award — Donovan Goliath 

Social Commentary Award — Slaying Goliath 

Podcast of the Year — Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden 

Stitch Award — Yasien Fredericks 

Performance Award (Music/Dance) — Rudi Smit

Film/Festival/Event Art Award — Daniel Rheed

Pop Culture Art Award — Falko Fantastic 

Best Brand-owned Platform presented by Meltwater — Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar 

Best Game/App Award presented by INJOZI — Savanna Cider Launches Gugu 

Best Influencer Campaign Award — My Kreepy Teacher (Retroviral)

Fitness Award — Zinhle Masango 

Beauty Award — Phaello Tshabalala 

Fashion & Style Award — Kim Jayde 

Foodie Award — Lorna Maseko 

Automotive Award — Muzi Sambo Everything Cars 

Best Reaction Video presented by DStv — Nonto Rubushe 

Have a look at some of the stars who were spotted at the event:

Here are your faves who were nominated for the SA radio awards

The SA Radio Awards nominations have been unveiled.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Focalistic bags 'Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year' the 15th Headies Awards

"Dankie Modimo! Dankie Squad Sa Maradona."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Connie Chiume gushes over upcoming international lifetime achievement award

“It means a lot to me as an actress to see my work taken seriously globally. This is the second award that I am getting from overseas," said ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘It’s sad I didn’t get the award but I am happy for the people who won’: Mathews Rantsoma on Safta loss

Mathews Rantsoma has joined the cast of The Wife season 3.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dr Malinga breaks down on 'Podcast and Chill' over repossessed assets TshisaLIVE
  2. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Yasss queen! Zozibini Tunzi soaks up the sun in Italy TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Bianca Naidoo’s 40th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside former Miss SA runner up Thato Mosehle’s bridal shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​
Privately owned rhino are under threat