TshisaLIVE

Connie Chiume gushes over upcoming international lifetime achievement award

11 September 2022 - 08:00 By Mpumelelo Moyo
Actress Connie Chiume will be honoured with another lifetime achievement award.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Weeks after being honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award at the 16th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), veteran actress Connie Chiume is set to collect another award overseas.

Ma'Connie will receive the Hollywood African Prestigious Award in the US on October 29.

The elated actress shared her good news with TshisaLIVE.

“This is a remarkable coincidence, because I will be in Los Angeles for the premiere of Black Panther (Wakanda Forever), which is on the 26th.”

The Gomora star says this is a pat on the back for her.

“It means a lot to me as an actress to see my work taken seriously globally. This is the second award I am getting from overseas.”

Looking back on her journey, she said she has been blessed with many highlights.

“The first time I was on stage was in Greece in a play titled Shola Shola. That opportunity was magical. I was also cast in a classic American opera and I wasn’t even trained in opera.”

Connie said a high of her career was starring in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

“That is the biggest highlight of my career, if there is anything like that. I am grateful for the chance to be part of something so big and historical.

The star says there is still a lot to be done to improve circumstances in the acting industry.

“We need better work conditions, to be paid better and to receive our royalties. Of course things have become slightly better now compared to when we first began.

“We are now more exposed and we have new talent coming in. People go to school and get degrees for the craft. In our time there was no education for the arts and drama. Everything we did we taught ourselves.

“I dream about SA having a good union that can represent us as actors and also look out for the technicians in the industry.”

