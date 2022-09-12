'I promise to not exploit him' — Makhadzi adds Dr Malinga to her one-woman show line-up

Makhadzi has added Dr Malinga to her upcoming one-woman show line-up.
This after Dr Malinga had an emotional interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill speaking of his woes after Sars contacted him about his more than R2m debt.
While Mzansi has been making donations to the star after his sit-down, Makhadzi has also had a hand in the contributions.
The Limpopo-born star took to her timeline on Friday revealing she reached out to Dr Malinga saying she wanting wanted to support him.
“I would like Dr Malinga to come perform at my one-woman show. I sent a DM for sure he didn’t see it. I really want to support him from bottom of my heart. Anyone with management contact please DM me.” she wrote.
Makhadzi later revealed she had added him to her one-women show line-up, promising not to exploit him.
“I finally got Dr Malinga. I promise to not exploit him but to share the little I have with him. God must bless and protect us artists we have been going through a lot during Covid-19. We all suffered.”
Makhadzi's one-woman show is set to take place on October 1 in Makhuvha Stadium, Thohoyandou.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said she plans to give her people a show they deserve.
“I’m humbled and very excited to be hosting a show in my hometown. It’s always been one of my goals to do so and give my people back home a show they will always remember.
“The process was a lot easier compared to my previous experiences. Having that one-woman show at my hometown was motivation enough and I want to make sure I deliver and give my people a show they deserve.”
