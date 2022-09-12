DJ Zinhle has shared her plans to have a big wedding next year.
On the latest episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, the businesswoman revealed her plans to wed Bongani “Mörda” Mahosana while on holiday with her friends, and again in a meeting with her sister.
“The wedding is going to be stunning because I was never ever meant to get married. My friends are gonna be living their best lives. Can you imagine Thabiet? Can you imagine Brandon, Moozlie? Sho, it's going to be a mess!” she said in her video diaries.
“So I'm excited but we have a big project ahead. We have to build this home for our children and then, only then, we can think about the wedding.”
Zinhle told her friends she planned to go the whole nine yards on her special day.
“I just want to give my husband that moment. I feel like Bongani deserves a good wedding party.”
'The wedding is going to be stunning' - DJ Zinhle shares plans for the big day
'The wedding is going to be stunning because I was never ever meant to get married. My friends are gonna be living their best lives.'
Image: Supplied/Shot by Stills By Tom
WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & Morda's lobola day
Zinhle revealed the news that she accepted Mörda's proposal when he asked for her hand in marriage in episode 1 of season 2 of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected when it aired earlier in August.
“Bongani and his family came to my family home to negotiate my bride price and we decided that it should be a small thing with just family and Bongani's family,” she said.
“I just never had ambitions to get married. I never wanted it, I never felt like I was with anyone I wanted to marry, but Bongani and I spent a lot of time talking about it, thinking about what we want to do.
“I'm excited to be his wife. I'm excited to try something I never thought would happen for me.”
