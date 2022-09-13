×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I just thought he really liked her' — Reeva's bestie reflects on Oscar's obsessive nature in doccie

13 September 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Reeva Steenkamp's death still a sore spot for Mzansi.
Reeva Steenkamp's death still a sore spot for Mzansi.
Image: Twitter

The My Name Is Reeva documentary divulging details surrounding Reeva Steenkamp's death has reopened old wounds.

Reeva was shot dead on February 14 2013 by her then boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius. The athlete is serving a six-year jail sentence.

M-Net's exclusive three-part documentary sees Reeva’s best friend Gina Myers reflecting on the model’s relationship with Pistorius in the final episode.

Gina recalled occasions where Pistorius had seemingly “stalked” Reeva.

Gina claimed there was an incident when she and Reeva attended rapper Da LES’s All White Party at his Bryanston home, where Pistorius “coincidently” drove by.

“At the time, him calling her and being obsessive wasn’t really a warning. I never experienced that kind of intensity before. So I just thought he really liked her,” she said.

“He drove past the party, which was weird. He just decided to take a drive past the house. This is how the word ‘stalker’ came to pass ... it was a running joke.”

Mzansi took to the timeline reacting to the docu-series. 

Take a look at some of the Twitter posts below:

Just watched the trailer for “My name is Reeva” and it brings her death back like it was yesterday. Absolutely chilling. That man cannot stay behind bars long enough to repay her life,” one Twitter user wrote.

MORE:

Four years on: Reeva Steenkamp's spirit remembered

Today marks four years since Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed, but the pain of her death will stay with those close to her for a lifetime. ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

WATCH: Before I knew it I had fired four shots, says Oscar Pistorius in first TV interview

Oscar Pistorius: The Interview will air on Friday 24 June in the UK and minutes after its world-premiere South African viewers will also get to ...
TshisaLIVE
6 years ago

Reeva Steenkamp’s sister slams Oscar docuseries creators for using 'bloody' pictures - report

"I don't understand why his film has been made. She was killed five years ago and you would think that everything that needed to be said has been ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Oscar Pistorius documentary gaining interest at Cannes

It was announced at the beginning of May that pre-production for Beyond Reasonable Fact, a documentary based on the killing of Reeva Steenkamp by ...
TshisaLIVE
6 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dr Malinga breaks down on 'Podcast and Chill' over repossessed assets TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside former Miss SA runner up Thato Mosehle’s bridal shower TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Bianca Naidoo’s 40th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Yasss queen! Zozibini Tunzi soaks up the sun in Italy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​