The My Name Is Reeva documentary divulging details surrounding Reeva Steenkamp's death has reopened old wounds.
Reeva was shot dead on February 14 2013 by her then boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius. The athlete is serving a six-year jail sentence.
M-Net's exclusive three-part documentary sees Reeva’s best friend Gina Myers reflecting on the model’s relationship with Pistorius in the final episode.
Gina recalled occasions where Pistorius had seemingly “stalked” Reeva.
Gina claimed there was an incident when she and Reeva attended rapper Da LES’s All White Party at his Bryanston home, where Pistorius “coincidently” drove by.
“At the time, him calling her and being obsessive wasn’t really a warning. I never experienced that kind of intensity before. So I just thought he really liked her,” she said.
“He drove past the party, which was weird. He just decided to take a drive past the house. This is how the word ‘stalker’ came to pass ... it was a running joke.”
'I just thought he really liked her' — Reeva's bestie reflects on Oscar's obsessive nature in doccie
Image: Twitter
The My Name Is Reeva documentary divulging details surrounding Reeva Steenkamp's death has reopened old wounds.
Reeva was shot dead on February 14 2013 by her then boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius. The athlete is serving a six-year jail sentence.
M-Net's exclusive three-part documentary sees Reeva’s best friend Gina Myers reflecting on the model’s relationship with Pistorius in the final episode.
Gina recalled occasions where Pistorius had seemingly “stalked” Reeva.
Gina claimed there was an incident when she and Reeva attended rapper Da LES’s All White Party at his Bryanston home, where Pistorius “coincidently” drove by.
“At the time, him calling her and being obsessive wasn’t really a warning. I never experienced that kind of intensity before. So I just thought he really liked her,” she said.
“He drove past the party, which was weird. He just decided to take a drive past the house. This is how the word ‘stalker’ came to pass ... it was a running joke.”
Mzansi took to the timeline reacting to the docu-series.
Take a look at some of the Twitter posts below:
“Just watched the trailer for “My name is Reeva” and it brings her death back like it was yesterday. Absolutely chilling. That man cannot stay behind bars long enough to repay her life,” one Twitter user wrote.
MORE:
Four years on: Reeva Steenkamp's spirit remembered
WATCH: Before I knew it I had fired four shots, says Oscar Pistorius in first TV interview
Reeva Steenkamp’s sister slams Oscar docuseries creators for using 'bloody' pictures - report
Oscar Pistorius documentary gaining interest at Cannes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos