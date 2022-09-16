Siv Ngesi is determined to work harder and continue being an ally for women across the globe after bagging a role in the Hollywood film The Woman King.
The historical film centres on an all-female warrior unit which protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.
Walking on the red carpet at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival alongside his cast members Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and Makgotso Monyemorathoe, among others, Siv donned Xhosa beads along with his black suit and wore his mother's ring to honour her.
The media personality and actor lost his mother, Ntombizanele Jacqueline Ngesi, on August 11 while gearing up for the release of the flick.
“I was raised by a woman king, I dedicate every single moment in this film to my mother for the incredible work she did and the lives she changed. My mother did not fight with a sword, she didn't have a shield, she wasn't the fittest person in the world but her heart was bigger than any human in the world,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“It's been an interesting experience to be able to mourn my mother while celebrating this incredible life-changing film.”
Being part of a film in which four dark-skinned women play leads was a humbling experience, he said.
“What I love the most is that it's a story about the culture, the dark skinned-girl child. A lot of young girls will see themselves represented on the big screen, I don't think people understand how dark-skinned women are marginalised in society. The world has always made films around men's stories.”
Siv Ngesi dedicates his role on ‘The Woman King’ to his late mother
Image: Instagram/ Siv Ngesi
Siv Ngesi is determined to work harder and continue being an ally for women across the globe after bagging a role in the Hollywood film The Woman King.
The historical film centres on an all-female warrior unit which protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.
Walking on the red carpet at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival alongside his cast members Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and Makgotso Monyemorathoe, among others, Siv donned Xhosa beads along with his black suit and wore his mother's ring to honour her.
The media personality and actor lost his mother, Ntombizanele Jacqueline Ngesi, on August 11 while gearing up for the release of the flick.
“I was raised by a woman king, I dedicate every single moment in this film to my mother for the incredible work she did and the lives she changed. My mother did not fight with a sword, she didn't have a shield, she wasn't the fittest person in the world but her heart was bigger than any human in the world,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“It's been an interesting experience to be able to mourn my mother while celebrating this incredible life-changing film.”
Being part of a film in which four dark-skinned women play leads was a humbling experience, he said.
“What I love the most is that it's a story about the culture, the dark skinned-girl child. A lot of young girls will see themselves represented on the big screen, I don't think people understand how dark-skinned women are marginalised in society. The world has always made films around men's stories.”
Being among the few men who have a big role on the film, Siv didn't take his part for granted.
He spent nearly a month and a half training tirelessly for the stunts he showcases to make sure he's properly represented as an actor.
“It was a pleasure to be able to experience that as a South African actor doing my own stunts. It really felt like a blockbuster film. I want to be the best version of myself as an actor. I wanted to have more power and be more recognisable.
“I am an ally. The film isn't about me. I'm really proud to do in my life. I try to be an ally as much as possible.”
Having recently won the Cause Award for his sanitary pad vending machine from the MENstruation Foundation, Siv said he wants his legacy to eradicate period poverty and restore dignity in the girl child.
While he's able to help nearly 30,000 girls every month, he plans to open his own factory in 2023 to launch the cheapest pads in the world retailing at R3.50 for a packet of 10.
“Fighting period poverty has always been my mission and I won't stop until every single young girl in the world has free sanitary pads. That will definitely be my biggest legacy. I don't think I will be remembered for being talented or famous. I will be remembered for making sure every single young girl goes to school with dignity,”
Siv Ngesi slams Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership style, says it's ‘shameful’
'I’ve always wanted to get a nomination for acting' — Siv Ngesi on his Safta nod
‘I would destroy any celeb’ — Siv Ngesi challenges celebs to fight him while in heels
'Toxic masculinity is the problem': Siv Ngesi on how pole dancing can liberate men
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos