It was all fun and jokes in his mentions, with some followers t sharing their stories about the product while others pointed out how the jog was a miscalculation on his part and said it aggravated the process.
Cassper has been getting ready to face-off with rapper Priddy Ugly in the boxing ring at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on October 1.
The Summer Love hitmaker has had two tries with the sport already and Priddy will be his third. NaakMusiQ and Sliq Talk know Cassper's punches and light foot work. Although he promised a round two with NaakMusiQ, he headed to his Twitter timeline in July to dash the dreams of those waiting for the two to have a go at each other again.
“I want that fight but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all,” Cassper tweeted.
Cassper Nyovest 1-Mist Alba 0: Inside his hilarious runny stomach episode
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Rapper Cassper Nyovest recently shared a hilarious moment with his followers on his Twitter timeline when he revealed that medication used for constipation nearly showed him flames when he decided to go for a jog after he took the medicine.
Cassper laughed at himself as he explained how an "oopsie" caused by a runny tummy almost left him embarrassed.
"Lae verstana Mist Alba? Ke nna o trying it for the first time before going for e jog. 4km in I had to call for a car to come fetch me. Lmao. Mist Alba? Moer! Not a joke. The Disprin of laxatives. Quick, fast," he wrote on his timeline.
In a separate tweet the rapper shared a snap of the medicine and a detailed description of what it can do.
